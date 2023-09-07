Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

Clubhouse, the popular social audio platform that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, has now reinvented itself as a new audio messaging app. The company announced the launch of its latest update, introducing voice-only group chats called “Chats.”

In a blogpost, Clubhouse stated that the app has evolved to be more like a messaging app, providing a social and Clubhouse-like experience. Chats are described as voice-only group conversations with your favorite people. The company compared Chats to a combination of group texts and Instagram Stories, where users can hear their friends’ voices, meet new people, and spend less time typing.

The new Chats feature offers various functionalities such as push-to-talk, listening at 2x speed, skipping, swiping to the next Chat, and sliding into your friends’ VMs (voice messages) for private conversations. Clubhouse has designed these Chats to be fast, fun, and personal, encouraging users to engage more frequently with their friends.

While live audio rooms will still exist on the platform, the introduction of Chats may shift users’ attention towards connecting with their friends rather than solely focusing on live conversations hosted by others.

Clubhouse experienced a massive surge in popularity during the pandemic, but the app’s growth eventually subsided. With its transformation into an audio messaging app, Clubhouse aims to maintain user engagement and attract new users with its unique voice-only group chats.

Bronne:
– Clubhouse blogpost

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tegnologie

Google onthul Pixel 8-reeks en Pixel Watch 2 voor bekendstelling

September 7, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Neem die asblik uit: Aeolus-satelliet duik aarde toe in beheerde herbetreding

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Android onthul handelsmerkverbouing met opgeknapte identiteit

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Eerste suurstofeksperiment op Mars suksesvol voltooi, wat die weg baan vir toekomstige eksplorasie

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Revolusionerende netwerkprestasie: hoe globale RF-toetstoerusting die telekommunikasiebedryf transformeer

September 7, 2023 0 Comments