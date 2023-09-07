Bang & Olufsen stel Beolab 8 draadlose luidspreker bekend met ultrawyebandopsporingstegnologie

Bang & Olufsen (B&O), a renowned audio company, has unveiled its latest innovation in wireless speakers. The Beolab 8 speaker incorporates ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to track the user’s position in a room, ensuring an optimal acoustic experience. This technology, previously known for enabling precise location tracking in devices like Apple’s AirTags, is now being utilized to enhance audio performance.

The Beolab 8 wireless speaker features a sleek design with an aluminum shell, available in three color options. The front grille can be ordered in either plain acoustic fabric or three colors of oak. The speaker can be placed on different stands, including a ceiling mount option. With a starting price of $2,749, the cost may vary depending on the chosen finishes and stand type.

To optimize the listening experience, the Beolab 8 offers a beam width control feature, allowing users to switch between a narrow mode for precision audio in the sweet spot or a wide mode for diffused sound throughout the room. LEDs on the speaker indicate the active sound mode.

The speaker’s UWB tracking system is not invasive. It relies on the user’s smartphone, requiring explicit activation within the B&O app. It does not track individuals but focuses on maintaining the user’s position in relation to the speaker. Additionally, the Beolab 8 incorporates a Room Compensation feature, which adapts the sound based on the unique acoustic properties of the room.

In terms of performance, the Beolab 8 houses a three-driver setup, including a 16mm tweeter, a 3-inch midrange, and a 5.25-inch woofer. While specific details on amplification and power output haven’t been disclosed, B&O speakers are renowned for their high-quality sound reproduction.

The Beolab 8 can be used as a standalone speaker or paired with another Beolab 8 for a stereo setup. It can also seamlessly integrate into larger sound systems through the Powerlink feature, which enables wired and wireless connections with other B&O speakers and components.

