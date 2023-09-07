Stadslewe

Bethesda se Indiana Jones-speletjie kan volgende jaar 'n behoorlike onthulling kry, sê Todd Howard

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
In January 2021, Bethesda announced that it was working on an Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames. Since then, details about the project have been kept under wraps. However, in a recent interview with Esquire, Todd Howard, a prominent figure at Bethesda, hinted that a proper reveal of the game might be coming next year.

While the main focus of the interview was on the launch of Bethesda’s upcoming game Starfield, the interviewer did manage to bring up the topic of the Indiana Jones project. Howard acknowledged that bringing Indiana Jones to a video game could be a unique experience. He mentioned that the game would revolve around exploration and emphasized the importance of players feeling like they are actively participating instead of merely watching. As the interview concluded, Howard casually mentioned, “We’ll talk next year,” leaving fans hopeful for a substantial reveal.

It is worth noting that the game has been confirmed to be an exclusive release for Xbox and PC, as stated in an FTC hearing testimony by Pete Hines, another representative from Bethesda. With the announcement of an exclusivity deal and the possibility of a reveal in the near future, excitement among fans of the legendary archaeologist is soaring.

While these hints might not provide definitive confirmation of a full Indiana Jones reveal in 2024, they certainly add to the anticipation surrounding the project. Fans will have to patiently wait for more information to emerge from Bethesda and MachineGames.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

