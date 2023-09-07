The Best Ships in Starfield: A Guide to Exploration and Combat

Starfield offers a vast universe to explore, and having a good ship is essential for your journey. Whether you prefer combat, cargo hauling, or a bit of both, there are ships in Starfield that cater to your needs. In this guide, we will highlight some of the best ships available and how to obtain them.

If you’re looking to become a space trucker or want to maximize your loot-carrying capabilities, there are ships in Starfield that excel in cargo hauling. Two top choices are the Shieldbreaker and the Silent Runner. The Shieldbreaker, a Class B Crimson Fleet ship, offers great cargo capacity, durability, and combat potential. It can be purchased at the Crimson Fleet Headquarters for around 250,000 Credits. On the other hand, the Silent Runner boasts the highest cargo capacity in the game at a massive 6080. It is an ideal choice for outpost building and credit farming and can be purchased at Hopetown HQ for 390,000 Credits.

For those who enjoy ship combat, Starfield offers a selection of ships with impressive firepower. The Razorleaf and Abyss Trekker stand out in this category. The Razorleaf is known for its incredible speed, maneuverability, and a unique ability that causes enemies to flee. While it has limited cargo capacity, it comes with cargo shielding to keep your gains safe. The Razorleaf can be obtained by completing the “Secret Outpost” quest. On the other hand, the Abyss Trekker is an end-game ship with overwhelming firepower and excellent jump capabilities. It can be purchased on Paradiso for a hefty price of 365,000 Credits.

If you can’t decide between combat and cargo hauling, there are hybrid ships that offer a balance of both. The Star Eagle is a well-rounded ship that excels in durability, firepower, cargo capacity, and crew size. With regular upgrades, it can serve you throughout your Starfield playthrough. You can obtain the Star Eagle for free by completing the Freestar Rangers faction questline. Another option is the Crimson Fleet Wight, the best ship available from the Crimson Fleet. To purchase this ship, you must be a member of the Crimson Fleet.

Remember, the best ship in Starfield is the one that fits your specific needs and playstyle. Whether you’re a space trucker, combat enthusiast, or hybrid player, there are ships in Starfield that will suit your preferences. So set sail, explore the galaxy, and enjoy your interstellar adventures!

Definisies:

- Vragkapasiteit: The amount of cargo a ship can carry.

- duursaamheid: The ability of a ship to withstand damage.

- Vuurkrag: The offensive capabilities of a ship in combat.

- Crimson Fleet: A faction in Starfield known for its pirate activities.

- Hopetown HQ: Headquarters of the Hopetown faction in Starfield.

- Paradiso: A location in Starfield where the Abyss Trekker can be purchased.

- Freestar Rangers: A faction in Starfield that offers the Star Eagle ship.

- Crimson Fleet Wight: A ship available from the Crimson Fleet.

