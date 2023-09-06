The Best Digital TV Antennas for the 2023 NFL Season

If you’re looking to enjoy the NFL season without the hefty cable or streaming bills, a digital TV antenna might be the solution you need. With a one-time investment, you can catch a good portion of the on-field action on major networks like NBC, Fox, and CBS in high-definition. Set it up near a window for optimal reception and enjoy the entire season with no monthly fees.

A digital TV antenna is a reliable and affordable way to cut the cable TV cord and save money. It can also be useful in emergency situations when your cable goes out during a storm.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro is our top pick for the best overall digital TV antenna. It offers crisp, over-the-air TV signals with an impressive 65-mile range. The antenna is easy to use, thanks to its integrated signal indicator that helps you find the strongest TV signals. It also has a reversible design, with black or white sides to match your home decor. The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro can be set up quickly by connecting the USB power injector directly to your TV’s USB port. Depending on your area, you can enjoy Full HD 1080p broadcasts or even newer formats like UHD 4K, 8K, and NEXTGEN TV.

One point of contention with the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro is the lack of a detachable coaxial cable in the latest model. However, this can be easily remedied by purchasing an additional cable and a male-to-male adapter for extended connections.

Another great option is the Camkey 2023 outdoor indoor digital TV antenna, which has an impressive 200-mile range. This updated version offers uncompressed HD broadcasts from ABC, CBS, Fox, and Univision. Whether you have a big or small screen, this antenna will deliver fantastic picture quality without any additional costs.

Investing in a digital TV antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy the NFL season without the burden of cable or streaming bills. With excellent reception and high-definition broadcasts, these antennas are a touchdown for football fans.

