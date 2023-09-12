Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

Apple onthul Apple Watch Series 9: Vinniger, slimmer en meer volhoubaar

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Apple onthul Apple Watch Series 9: Vinniger, slimmer en meer volhoubaar

Apple has officially introduced its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event held in Cupertino. The new smartwatch is equipped with the powerful S9 chip, boasting a 60% increase in speed and a 30% faster GPU compared to its predecessor.

One of the notable features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of WatchOS 10 and the Name Drop feature. This feature enables users to share personal information when they are in proximity to another user with the same device. Additionally, the integration of Ultrawideband technology enhances interoperability with the HomePod and enhances the Find My functionality.

The display of the Apple Watch Series 9 offers impressive brightness capabilities, ranging from 2,000 nits at its maximum to a single nit at its lowest. The introduction of the Siri health feature allows users to receive health updates via voice commands. This feature is supported by the updated neural engine, which enhances text transcription speed by 25% compared to the S8 chip.

A unique addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap feature. Using this input system, users can perform various actions such as answering calls or turning off alarms by tapping their index finger and thumb together. This feature is set to be available next month.

Aligning with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the company’s “first ever carbon neutral” product. Achieving this status is attributed to the use of more recycled components, including cobalt, improved packaging, and the procurement of “high quality” carbon credits.

Customers can choose from a range of color options for the Series 9, including starlight, silver, midnight, Product Red, and a new pink color. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399, with pre-orders beginning today and shipping commencing on September 22.

Definisies:
– S9 chip: The latest chip developed by Apple for its wearable devices, providing improved performance.
– Ultrawideband: A wireless communication technology that enables short-range, high-bandwidth data transfer between devices.
– Neural engine: A component of Apple’s chips that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

Bronne:
– Apple Wonderlust event in Cupertino.

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Hoe om jou produktiwiteit in die werkplek te verbeter

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments