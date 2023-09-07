Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Apple TV+ stel Duitstalige donker komedie "Waar is Wanda?"

September 7, 2023
Apple TV+ stel Duitstalige donker komedie "Waar is Wanda?"

Apple TV+ has announced the release of “Where’s Wanda?”, its first-ever German-language commission. This dark comedy follows the story of a family who takes matters into their own hands after their 17-year-old daughter, Wanda, mysteriously disappears without a trace.

Unable to rely on the police to find their missing daughter, the family sets out on a mission to uncover the truth. With the assistance of their tech-savvy son, Ole, who provides them with surveillance devices, they go undercover as employees of an electrical company. Their plan is to bug their neighborhood and later half of their suburb, in order to investigate their neighbors and reveal their hidden secrets.

As they delve deeper into the lives of their supposedly ordinary neighbors, the family discovers that things are not what they seem behind closed doors. Deception and unmasking become common themes as they unravel the truth about the people living around them.

“Where’s Wanda?” offers a unique blend of mystery, comedy, and social commentary. It explores themes of family, trust, and the limits of law enforcement as the family takes justice into their own hands. The show promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and dark humor.

Apple’s foray into German-language programming highlights its commitment to diversifying its content offerings. “Where’s Wanda?” adds to Apple TV+’s growing portfolio of international shows, catering to a global audience.

By Gabriël Botha

