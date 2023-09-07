Apple Event 2023: New iPhone and Apple Watch Models Expected

Apple is preparing for its upcoming Wonderlust event where it will showcase its latest products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9. The event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:00 AM PT.

One of the main attractions at the event will be the iPhone 15 series, which is rumored to consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard variants are expected to feature enhancements like Dynamic Island and USB Type-C, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come equipped with a periscope camera.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple will also unveil the Apple Watch Series 9. Although it is expected to retain the same sizes as its predecessor (41mm and 45mm), it will likely be powered by a faster S9 chip based on the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic SoC. The Series 9 may also introduce new health sensors, such as Electrodermal Activity (EDA), and could come in a new pink color option.

Another potential announcement at the event is the second generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. While it is expected to have a similar design to the current model, it may include the S9 chip for improved performance. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new “dark titanium” finish as one of the available color options.

Overall, Apple fans can look forward to an exciting event with the introduction of the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and possibly the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These new products promise to bring innovative features and enhancements to the Apple ecosystem.

Definisies:

– Dynamic Island: A feature expected to be included in the iPhone 15 series, which may offer dynamic widgets and shortcuts on the home screen.

– USB Type-C: A universal USB connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging.

– A15 Bionic SoC: A system-on-a-chip developed by Apple, known for its high performance and efficiency.

Bronne:

– HT TECH

– Unsplash

– REUTERS