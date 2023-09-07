Improving Mobile Menu and Design Elements

In this article, we will discuss some CSS modifications made to improve the mobile menu and design elements of a website.

The first change was applied to the current conditions section of the weather bug. The height was adjusted and a margin was added to the right side to improve the layout and alignment of the section.

Another modification was made to the icon design of the weather bug. The SVG icons had some spacing issues, so margins were added to both the top and bottom to adjust their position within the element.

A promo design block on the website also underwent some changes. The close button was styled to have a white color and reduced opacity. On hover, the opacity increased to provide a visual feedback to the user.

Temporary CSS fixes were implemented to correct incorrect logo sizing applied by TownNews through img sizes/srcset. The width of the logo was adjusted to ensure it displayed correctly on the site.

The CSUB 2019 Spring Sports PDF widget had some modifications as well. The headline of the widget was hidden to create a cleaner design. The background color of the photo layout was set to transparent, and the link within the photo layout was displayed inline with an automatic width. The images within the photo layout had a maximum height specified and a border and box shadow were added to enhance their appearance.

Overall, these CSS modifications helped improve the mobile menu and design elements of the website, enhancing the user experience and visual appeal of the site.

