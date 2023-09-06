Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

China Bans Government Officials’ Use of iPhones for Work

ByRobert Andrew

September 6, 2023
China has reportedly banned government officials from using Apple’s iPhones and other foreign branded devices for work, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The ban was communicated to officials through chat groups and meetings in recent weeks. The announcement comes just before the release of Apple’s latest iPhone in China.

The stock reaction to this news is a decline of nearly 4% for Apple. While the ban only applies to government officials, the concern is that this significant market for Apple could be at risk. China currently accounts for approximately 20% of Apple’s revenue. This move raises questions about the ongoing tensions between the US and China and the potential ripple effects for other tech companies.

D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte highlights the risk that this ban poses to Apple and other US companies operating in China. It shows that China is not afraid to ban products or companies they deem to be a security risk. This tit-for-tat dynamic between the two countries continues, with improvements in dialogue being offset by actions like this ban.

The concerns around national security and data collection play a role in both the US and Chinese governments’ decisions. China’s ban on Apple products could potentially benefit Chinese companies if consumers shift their preferences. However, Bank of America estimates that this ban could result in a headwind of 5 to 10 million units for Apple.

This ban adds to the challenges Apple is already facing with declining iPhone sales in recent quarters. It also comes before the highly anticipated release of the new iPhone model. The implications of this ban on Apple’s future in China are still uncertain, but there are concerns that it could have a chilling effect on the company’s operations in the country.

Bron: The Wall Street Journal

