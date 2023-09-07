Apple Expected to Increase Prices for iPhone 15 Pro Models

According to analysts, Apple is likely to increase prices for its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. Dan Ives at Wedbush predicts that while the base model iPhone 15 price will remain unchanged, the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max will see a $100 price increase. This would be the first time Apple has raised prices for its pro iPhone models since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, hinted at possible price increases during a recent earnings call, stating that consumers are willing to stretch their budgets to acquire the best products in that category. Several analysts have supported this claim, with predictions of price increases ranging from $100 to $200 for the Pro models.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro phones are expected to feature significant design changes, including a new titanium enclosure with rounded edges. They will also have an action button instead of a mute switch, thinner screen bezels, and a faster A17 chip based on a new 3nm fabrication process. Furthermore, these models will transition from the Lightning port to USB-C, offering Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.

Improved cameras are another highlight. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an exclusive periscope zoom upgrade on its telephoto lens, allowing for approximately 6x optical zoom.

Although the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to undergo fewer changes, it is unlikely that Apple will increase the prices of these models.

Wedbush analysts anticipate that carrier promotional deals during the holiday season will partially offset the impact of the iPhone 15 Pro price increase on demand. Additionally, there is a significant amount of pent-up demand from current iPhone owners who have not upgraded for four years or longer. It is estimated that around a quarter of the 1.2 billion iPhone owners globally fall into this category, indicating a potential market of hundreds of millions of customers.

As a result of the price increase for the Pro models and the growing preference for higher-end iPhones, the overall average selling price of iPhones is predicted to rise to the range of $900 to $925, according to Ives.

Apple is set to officially announce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, with the devices expected to go on sale on September 22. Other products, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra, are also anticipated to be refreshed. However, updates for the first M3 Apple Silicon Macs and iPads may not be revealed until later in the fall.

Source: This article was based on information from 9to5Mac’s source article.