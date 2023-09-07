New Gameplay Footage Revealed for Alan Wake 2 Featuring Fan-Favorite Character from Control

Remedy Entertainment has delighted fans by unveiling fresh gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Alan Wake 2. The latest glimpse into this supernatural survival game showcases combat, puzzles, and the ability to profile suspicious characters. One standout feature of the footage is the appearance of Ahti, a beloved character from Remedy’s 2019 title, Control.

Ahti, portrayed by Martti Suosalo, drew significant praise from players for his enigmatic yet kind-hearted nature as the janitor of the Oldest House in Control. Suosalo’s performance in this role earned him the prestigious BAFTA Games Award for Performer In A Supporting Role. The reappearance of Ahti underscores the interconnectedness of the two games, both narratively and stylistically.

During the gameplay footage, the use of light from the protagonist’s flashlight cutting through the oppressive fog of Bright Falls immediately evokes memories of the original Alan Wake game. This nod to the series’ origins will surely resonate with fans who have eagerly awaited its sequel.

Alan Wake 2 is slated for release on October 27 and will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The decision to postpone its launch date was made collaboratively by Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment in order to provide players with more gaming options during the bustling month of October.

