Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Tegnologie

New Gameplay Footage Revealed for Alan Wake 2 Featuring Fan-Favorite Character from Control

ByMampho Brescia

September 7, 2023
New Gameplay Footage Revealed for Alan Wake 2 Featuring Fan-Favorite Character from Control

Remedy Entertainment has delighted fans by unveiling fresh gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Alan Wake 2. The latest glimpse into this supernatural survival game showcases combat, puzzles, and the ability to profile suspicious characters. One standout feature of the footage is the appearance of Ahti, a beloved character from Remedy’s 2019 title, Control.

Ahti, portrayed by Martti Suosalo, drew significant praise from players for his enigmatic yet kind-hearted nature as the janitor of the Oldest House in Control. Suosalo’s performance in this role earned him the prestigious BAFTA Games Award for Performer In A Supporting Role. The reappearance of Ahti underscores the interconnectedness of the two games, both narratively and stylistically.

During the gameplay footage, the use of light from the protagonist’s flashlight cutting through the oppressive fog of Bright Falls immediately evokes memories of the original Alan Wake game. This nod to the series’ origins will surely resonate with fans who have eagerly awaited its sequel.

Alan Wake 2 is slated for release on October 27 and will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The decision to postpone its launch date was made collaboratively by Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment in order to provide players with more gaming options during the bustling month of October.

In related gaming news, actress Megan Fox will be portraying Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1, marking the character’s first appearance in the franchise since Armageddon, released 13 years ago.

Bronne:

– BAFTA Games Award for Performer In A Supporting Role, Control
– Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2 gameplay footage
– Epic Games Publishing and Remedy Entertainment, announcement regarding Alan Wake 2 launch date delay
– THQ Nordic, rescheduling of Alone In The Dark

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tegnologie

Sluit aan by die Freestar-kollektief in Starfield: 'n Gids

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Tegnologie

Codezero loods openbare beta van vlagskipproduk, versnel sagteware-ontwikkeling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Beats werk saam met Olive & June vir 'n nuwe naelversameling

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Nuwe Chromecast-afstandsbediening vir Google TV gesien in Android TV 14 Beta

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Deep Silver en Starbreeze Studios stel nuwe lokprent en skermkiekies vry vir PAYDAY 3, stel Pearl and Joy bekend

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

Die impak van mobiele geld op Ghana se onbemande bevolking

September 8, 2023 0 Comments