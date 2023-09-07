Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Die belangrikheid van filters in rookkaste, laminêre vloei en biologiese veiligheidskaste

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
The effectiveness of fume cupboards, laminar flow systems, and biological safety cabinets relies heavily on the selection and efficiency of filters. Two types of filters commonly used in these systems are activated carbon filters and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.

Activated carbon filters are capable of adsorbing a wide range of gases and fumes. The process of steam activation creates millions of pores in the solid charcoal, increasing its adsorption surface. Carbon atoms attract gas molecules through Van der Waal’s forces, leading to their adsorption on the activated carbon surface. Specialized impregnated carbon filters use chemisorption to trap and neutralize certain substances that are not effectively adsorbed through physical adsorption.

HEPA filters and ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) filters are used to capture air contaminants and particulates. These filters are made up of fine fibers that create a complex web, trapping particles through different mechanisms such as inertial impaction, diffusion, interception, or sieving. HEPA filters have increasing efficiency as they become saturated with contaminants, while ULPA filters provide exceptional arrestance of particles.

The selection of the appropriate carbon grade, fan, and filter bed sizing is crucial for filter efficiency. Carbon systems operate dynamically, and the active zone within the filter bed shifts as the carbon becomes laden with adsorbed substances. Maintaining a proper face velocity and dwell time within the filter bed is essential for effective filtration.

HEPA filters and ULPA filters both play critical roles in providing clean air in various settings, including operating theatres, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and safety cabinets.

The expertise of Monmouth Scientific Limited lies in environmentally responsible recirculating technology. They offer specialized solutions for fume cupboards, laminar flow systems, biological safety cabinets, powder containment, and ISO Class Cleanrooms.

Bronne:
Monmouth Scientific Limited

