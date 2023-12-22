Nuut ontdekte Supernovas hou dalk die sleutel tot die oplossing van die voortdurende Hubble-debat

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that could finally help settle the debate surrounding the measurement of the expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant. Two supernovas, located in a galaxy observed by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes, are playing a crucial role in unraveling this cosmic mystery.

The galaxy, named MRG-M0138, is being observed through a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, which occurs when the mass of a galaxy cluster warps space, acting like a lens to magnify and distort the light from more distant galaxies. In 2016, the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of MRG-M0138, but it was only recently that astronomers fully analyzed these images, revealing the presence of a type Ia supernova named “Requiem.”

More recently, the James Webb Space Telescope detected a second type Ia supernova in MRG-M0138, which has been dubbed “Encore.” This makes MRG-M0138 the most distant galaxy to have two supernovas of this type. The unique advantage of these lensed supernovas is that they appear in five different images of the galaxy, with each image showing the supernova at a different point in time due to the varying lengths of the light paths.

By carefully measuring the time differences between the appearances of the supernova images, astronomers can gain insights into the history of the expansion rate of the universe. This is significant because the measurement of the Hubble constant derived from Type Ia supernovas differs from the one obtained through the analysis of the cosmic microwave background radiation left behind by the Big Bang.

The discovery of these two supernovas in MRG-M0138 offers a rare opportunity to resolve the ongoing tension between these two measurements of the Hubble constant. However, there is a catch. Some of the final images of the supernovas are not expected to appear until the mid-to-late 2030s. These images will provide crucial data for a more precise measurement of the Hubble constant.

If the James Webb Space Telescope is still operational in 2035, it could detect the appearance of these final images and provide a new, definitive measurement of the Hubble constant. This would greatly contribute to our understanding of the expansion rate of the universe and help determine whether the differences in the measurements are due to experimental error or the presence of new, undiscovered physics.

The study of these supernovas in MRG-M0138 will undoubtedly push the boundaries of cosmology and shed light on the fundamental workings of our vast universe. Only time will tell what new revelations they might unveil and how they will shape our understanding of the cosmos.