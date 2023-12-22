New Method for Detecting Decay and Mold in Apples Developed by Research Team

A recent study conducted by a research team from Skoltech and Saint-Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation has introduced a novel method for detecting decayed and moldy apples at the post-harvest stage. The team utilized a computer vision system that can identify defects in apples during the early stages, even when they are invisible to the human eye.

Traditionally, the quality control of fruits and vegetables at the post-harvest stage heavily relied on human inspection, which can sometimes overlook or miss certain defects. The researchers focused on two common defects in apples: decay and mold. They observed that densely packed apples tend to decay faster due to constant contact with each other, while mold occurs when storage conditions are not properly maintained or when damage is overlooked during harvesting.

Typically, specialists use expensive multi- and hyperspectral devices that employ infrared light to detect defects. However, the research team aimed to propose a more accessible and innovative alternative by using deep-learning-based models that can generate infrared images. The neural networks utilized in the study included generative adversarial networks and convolutional neural networks, which could convert visible photos into infrared images and detect and segment objects of interest.

The experiments involved collecting and processing data from visible images of different types of apples. The researchers tested various models based on generative adversarial networks before selecting the most effective one. They also trained a Mask R-CNN convolutional neural network to detect healthy apples and those with areas of decay and molding in the infrared images.

In the future, the research team plans to develop a real device for detecting crop defects using the Jetson Nano embedded system. They also aim to expand their study to other types of crops and explore different neural models. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from other institutions, showcasing the interdisciplinary nature of the research efforts.

This innovative approach to detecting decay and mold in apples has the potential to revolutionize the post-harvest quality control process, ensuring that only high-quality produce reaches the consumers. By leveraging computer vision and deep learning techniques, the researchers have paved the way for more accessible and efficient methods of fruit inspection, benefiting both the agricultural industry and the consumers.