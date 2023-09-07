Die wêreld kan nou makliker asemhaal, maar verdere versagting is steeds nodig, vind lugbesoedelingstudie

A recent study conducted by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis has found that there has been a general reversal of trends in global fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution. PM2.5 refers to particles that are 2.5 micrometers or smaller and are small enough to be inhaled, causing various health issues such as respiratory problems and cardiovascular issues. This type of air pollution is a significant environmental health risk factor worldwide.

The study analyzed PM2.5 data from 1998 to 2019 and examined the effectiveness of mitigation efforts to reduce exposure to PM2.5. The researchers found that global PM2.5 exposure, considering pollution levels and population size, increased from 1998 to a peak in 2011 and then steadily decreased from 2011 to 2019. This decline was primarily driven by the reduction of exposure in China and slower growth in other regions.

One of the most significant contributors to this global reversal was the rigorous air quality management implemented in China since 2013. China’s efforts led to a remarkable reduction in PM2.5 concentrations, resulting in over 90% of the global mean exposure reduction from 2011 to 2019. These reductions in exposure have led to 1.1 million fewer premature deaths in China alone during this period.

Furthermore, the study emphasized the importance of continued reduction in PM2.5 exposure due to the millions of premature deaths worldwide that can still be attributed to this air pollution. The researchers highlighted the need for ongoing monitoring, particularly in regions with high populations but poor monitoring systems, such as South Asia and the Middle East.

While the findings of the study demonstrate the benefits of PM2.5 mitigation efforts, the researchers stressed the importance of further mitigation due to the challenges presented by an aging and growing global population. They concluded that reducing the same amount of PM2.5 now would have more significant health benefits compared to 20 years ago, highlighting the urgency for continued efforts to improve air quality.

In summary, while the study revealed positive trends in the reduction of global PM2.5 air pollution, the researchers emphasized the need for further mitigation efforts to address the persistent health risks associated with exposure to PM2.5. Continued monitoring and improvements in air quality will be essential to evaluate the effectiveness of current mitigation strategies and ensure the well-being of global populations.

