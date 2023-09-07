Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Verstaan ​​​​Starlink-satelliete en die geheimsinnige satelliettrein in die naghemel

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Verstaan ​​​​Starlink-satelliete en die geheimsinnige satelliettrein in die naghemel

In recent nights, a string of lights in the night sky has been sparking curiosity and confusion. Many mistake these lights for unidentified flying objects (UFOs), but they are, in fact, the Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX. If you’ve been wondering what exactly these satellites are, here’s everything you need to know.

Starlink is a satellite network developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It consists of a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of about 340 miles. The goal of Starlink is to provide high-speed broadband internet access worldwide, especially in areas with limited connectivity. Unlike traditional satellite internet services that rely on a few geostationary satellites, Starlink’s vast network covers the entire globe.

These satellites have played a crucial role in connecting people during times of crisis. For instance, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Musk sent equipment to provide satellite-based internet service when other internet access was cut off. They were also used in Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami damaged undersea cables, leaving the country without its primary internet connection for weeks.

To catch a glimpse of the satellite train in the night sky, look for them shortly after a launch from Cape Canaveral. The satellites are easiest to spot shortly after deployment when they appear like a series of moving stars. Over time, they disperse and become more challenging to see as they reach their operating altitude.

It’s worth noting that the Starlink satellites do not have their own lights. They reflect sunlight, causing frustration for astrophotographers looking to capture images of stars. This satellite constellation, along with others launched by companies like Amazon, has led to what astronomers refer to as “satellite pollution.” The abundance of orbiting objects makes it harder for astronomers to observe space.

So, the next time you see a string of lights making its way across the night sky, you can now marvel at the impressive network of Starlink satellites that are connecting the world.

Bronne:
– Starlink website
– “Spotted Starlink satellites in sky?” by Fox 46 Charlotte

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Wetenskap

MOXIE Tegnologie op Mars: 'n Deurbraak vir toekomstige menslike eksplorasie

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Nuwe artikel: Wetenskaplikes en ingenieurs werk aan Mars-verkenning

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Ster herhaaldelik versnipper en verbruik deur Swart Gat verwar Sterrekundiges

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Nuus

Die rol van lae ligbeelding in die verbetering van Noord-Amerikaanse digitale konnektiwiteit

September 8, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Ridley stel die nuwe Falcn RS bekend: 'n All-Round Performance Bike

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Sony WF-1000XM5 teen Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Wat is die beter keuse?

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Gradeer jou voertuig op met die AUTO-VOX CS-2 draadlose tru-kamera-stel

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments