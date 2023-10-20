A recent article in Science Advances explores the fascinating world of caterpillar legs. At first glance, one might assume that a caterpillar’s legs are simply chubby due to their insatiable appetite, but upon further investigation, it becomes clear that these legs serve a different purpose altogether.

What appear to be chubby legs on a caterpillar are actually fake legs known as “prolegs.” These stubby nubs of flesh help the caterpillar move around, while the real legs, located near its face, are dedicated to metamorphosis and will eventually develop into the adult legs of a moth or butterfly.

The idea that a leg can be defined by both anatomy and function raises philosophical questions about what makes a leg “real.” Should a leg be defined by its physical structure, or can a functional leg be classified as such even if it lacks the traditional characteristics of a leg?

This discovery is not entirely surprising in the world of arthropods, which are known for their jointed legs. Insects and other arthropods often repurpose their legs for various tasks. Water boatmen have transformed their legs into paddles, dung beetles use their legs as cutting tools, and house centipedes have modified their leg-like fangs for injecting venom.

In the case of caterpillars, these fake legs serve as anchors, allowing the creature to cling to surfaces as it moves forward. Caterpillars detach and reattach their prolegs to propel themselves forward, using barbed pads called crochets at the tip of each leg to secure their grip. The genes responsible for the development of these fake legs are shared with crustaceans, highlighting the evolutionary connections between different species.

While genetically speaking, the concept of realness may not hold much significance for these appendages, there is something intriguing about these transient legs. Caterpillar legs are short-lived, existing only during their larval stage before undergoing metamorphosis. So, the next time you encounter a caterpillar, take a moment to appreciate these fleeting limbs and their unique adaptation for locomotion.

Science Advances

