Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Swatch werk saam met James Webb-ruimteteleskoop om aanpasbare horlosiebande te skep

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 5, 2023
Swatch werk saam met James Webb-ruimteteleskoop om aanpasbare horlosiebande te skep

Swatch has partnered with the European Space Agency to offer a collection of six images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as customizable watch bands for its Swatch X You watches. These images include breathtaking views of star-forming regions and sections of nebulae. Customers can select their preferred design on the Swatch X You website from October 4th to December 17th, coinciding with World Space Week.

As a result of the constrained size of a watch band, the full image cannot be accommodated. However, using the Swatch tools, users can position the chosen image to their desired section. Each Swatch X You watch is priced at $138 (£114) and comes with a postcard featuring the selected image and a themed sleeve.

This collaboration between Swatch and the JWST is not the first time Swatch has collaborated with space agencies. Previously, the “Swatch in space” series was inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts.

The JWST, launched in 2021, is a powerful infrared telescope developed through a joint effort from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It has the capability to observe celestial bodies over 200 million years in the past. The telescope has produced remarkable and historic images that include the deepest-ever photo of the universe and the identification of a molecule only generated by living organisms on another planet. It has also revealed secrets about supernovae, analyzed enigmatic galaxies from the 19th century, made unprecedented discoveries in the Orion Nebula, captured a perfect spiral galaxy, and observed some of the universe’s “first light.”

Bronne:
– NASA
– Europese Ruimte-agentskap

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Verbeterings wat nodig is vir AFL se wedstryddag harsingskuddingstoetse, sê neuroloë

Oktober 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Die enigmatiese wêreld van swart gate: lesse uit die raaisels van die heelal

Oktober 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Hoe is dit om 'n papegaaiduiker te wees?

Oktober 5, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Verbeterings wat nodig is vir AFL se wedstryddag harsingskuddingstoetse, sê neuroloë

Oktober 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die enigmatiese wêreld van swart gate: lesse uit die raaisels van die heelal

Oktober 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Hoe is dit om 'n papegaaiduiker te wees?

Oktober 5, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die belangrikheid van die bestuur van koekie-instellings vir persoonlike aanlynervaring

Oktober 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments