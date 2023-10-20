Nuwe navorsing oor heupchirurgie toon uitstekende resultate

Research conducted by Dr. Karen Mullins and Dr. David Filan at UPMC Whitfield in Waterford has gained recognition for its groundbreaking findings in the field of hip surgery. The research, presented by orthopaedic hip surgeon Mr. Patrick Carton at an international sports medicine conference in the UK, focused on the positive effects of keyhole surgery for chronic hip injuries.

The study examined hip impingement, a mechanical issue caused by the buildup of bone on the ball and socket components of the hip joint. This condition often leads to labral tears, cartilage damage, and an increased risk of osteoarthritis. Patients typically experience stiffness, clicking, and stabbing pain in the groin, as well as persistent aches in the hip and lower back.

The research also highlighted the additional complications that can arise from hip dysplasia, where the hip socket is too shallow. In such cases, patients may require a total hip replacement or a peri-acetabular osteotomy (PAO), which involves surgically breaking the pelvis and reorienting the hip socket.

However, the study showed that Mr. Patrick Carton’s advanced surgical treatment at UPMC Whitfield provides a less invasive option. This technique involves removing the problematic bone and repairing the joint tissue while preserving hip stability.

The study’s results, presented by Dr. Karen Mullins at the British Association for Sport and Exercise Medicine (BASEM) conference in Manchester, demonstrated the effectiveness of this procedure. After 10 years, 90% of the patients who underwent surgery did not require a total hip replacement or PAO. The patients also reported significant improvements in pain and everyday activities, as well as a high level of satisfaction with their outcomes.

Mr. Carton emphasized the importance of these findings in offering patients and athletes non-invasive alternatives to major hip surgeries. He explained that hip preservation techniques are proving successful in treating various hip conditions, including hip arthritis.

In conclusion, this research on hip surgery has demonstrated the positive impact of keyhole surgery in addressing chronic hip injuries. The findings provide a promising alternative to more invasive procedures, such as total hip replacement, and offer patients improved pain relief and functional outcomes.

