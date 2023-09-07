Apollo die Afrika-grys papegaai: 'n Wetenskaplike benadering tot opleiding

Apollo, a three-year-old African Grey parrot, has captured the hearts of many with his impressive learning abilities and charming voice. Living in St Petersburg, Florida with his homeschooling humans, Dalton Mason and Victoria Lacey, Apollo’s progress is frequently shared through videos on social media, showcasing his knowledge of colors, shapes, materials, and more.

Mason and Lacey are dedicated to Apollo’s education and consider it a serious and scholarly passion. They follow the “model/rival” program of training, originally developed by German ethologist Dietmar Todt and popularized by Dr. Irene Pepperberg through her work with her African Grey parrot, Alex. Occasionally, they also utilize operant conditioning, a common approach in pet training, which involves offering a positive outcome in response to desired behavior.

Apollo’s training sessions often involve the reward of a pistachio when he successfully completes a task. Additionally, Mason and Lacey interact with him as if he were a member of their household, treating him as if he were their own child. This approach aims to explore how Apollo compares cognitively to human children.

As Mason explains, African Grey parrots are relatively unknown in terms of their capabilities. However, their size, diet, and complex social structure suggest that they are likely to be highly intelligent creatures. Mason and Lacey hope that by sharing Apollo’s progress online, they can inspire others to recognize the remarkable potential of parrots and actively engage in the exchange of ideas on animal intelligence.

Apollo’s journey continues to unfold on his YouTube channel and Instagram, where viewers can witness his exceptional learning abilities and delightful interactions with his humans.

Bronne:

– Fox News article: [title not given]

– SimplyPsychology.org: operant conditioning