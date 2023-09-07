Stadslewe

Wetenskap

Nuwe transformasiemeganisme onthul in litium-swaelbatterye

September 7, 2023
Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries have gained attention as a potential energy storage system due to their high energy density and low cost. However, the interfacial reactions of lithium polysulfides, a key component of Li-S batteries, have remained poorly understood. A team of researchers has now used in situ liquid-cell electrochemical transmission electron microscopy to directly visualize the transformation of lithium polysulfides at the nanoscale.

The researchers observed an unexpected gathering-induced collective charge transfer of lithium polysulfides on the surface of nanoclusters, which promoted the deposition of nonequilibrium Li2S nanocrystals. Without the presence of active centers, the reactions followed a classical pathway, transforming lithium polysulfides into Li2S2 and Li2S step by step.

Molecular dynamics simulations suggested that the long-range electrostatic interaction between the active centers and lithium polysulfides facilitated the formation of a dense phase consisting of Li+ and Sn2- ions. This collective interfacial reaction pathway provides new insights into the transformation mechanism of Li-S batteries and improves our fundamental understanding of these energy storage systems.

Bronne:
– Journal article: “Collective reaction pathway for lithium polysulfide conversion in lithium–sulfur batteries” (Nature Communications)

