Varda Space Industries beveilig landingsplek in Australië vir toekomstige ruimtemissies

Varda Space Industries, a California-based startup focused on pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in space, has reached an agreement with Southern Launch, a private range operator in Australia, for future spacecraft landings. This comes after the US government declined to grant approval for the reentry of Varda’s first experimental mission carrying pharmaceuticals manufactured in orbit. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Air Force did not clear Varda’s spacecraft to land at a military test range in Utah due to safety concerns.

Varda plans to conduct regular missions into low-Earth orbit to facilitate pharmaceutical research experiments and manufacture drugs in microgravity. The company has secured venture capital funding and is launching an initial batch of four test missions to develop the necessary technologies. During these missions, Varda successfully grew crystals of ritonavir, an HIV drug, inside its spacecraft.

To facilitate future missions, Varda has prioritized the search for multiple landing sites. The agreement with Southern Launch allows Varda’s second mission, scheduled for mid-2024, to reenter and land at the remote Koonibba Test Range in Australia. However, Varda emphasizes that it still plans to reenter in the United States regularly.

Delian Asparouhov, Varda’s chairman and co-founder, highlights the importance of having options for reentry, similar to how launch companies use different launch pads and spaceports. The Koonibba Test Range, located in South Australia, provides a dedicated range for commercial space reentry. Southern Launch, which operates the test range, has hosted several suborbital rocket launches in recent years.

In order to conduct future space missions and reentry operations in Australia, Varda will need to secure a commercial reentry license from the FAA. Asparouhov anticipates that obtaining approval from the FAA and Australian regulators for reentry to the Koonibba Test Range will be easier compared to the previous application for the Utah military test range.

