Nuwe ster-opsporingsensors aktiveer satelliet-afvalopsporing

Star-tracking sensors are being developed to help satellites detect hazardous orbital debris that cannot be seen from the ground. Star trackers use the known position of stars to keep satellites properly oriented. Arcsec, a Belgian spacecraft component specialist, is partnering with Portuguese space traffic management venture NeuraSpace to develop a debris-spotting star tracker that is expected to be demonstrated in space by 2025. By combining Arcsec’s sensors with NeuraSpace’s existing data from public sources and ground telescope partnerships, the Portuguese venture will be able to track much smaller orbital debris. Meanwhile, Redwire, based in Jacksonville, Florida, has developed a star tracker that can detect debris and is scheduled to be in orbit within the next six months. Other manufacturers are also exploring the development of star trackers for debris detection.

One application for star trackers in debris detection is the imaging of uncooperative objects in close proximity to spacecraft. True Anomaly, a Denver-based satellite maker, plans to use Redwire SpectraTRAC star trackers and cameras for spacecraft dedicated to this purpose. Luis Gomes, CEO of small satellite specialist AAC Clyde Space, explains that star trackers can already detect non-celestial objects, but this data is typically ignored to conserve onboard computing power.

Arcsec is also exploring ways to retrofit star trackers already in orbit to detect debris. The company has delivered 50 star trackers so far, mainly to commercial cubesats in low Earth orbit. Convincing star tracker customers to track debris as well would involve some additional costs but could improve the operators’ brand image. The partnership between Arcsec and NeuraSpace provides an incentive for star tracker users to become debris-watchdogs, as customers would receive better service and insights from the space traffic management platform.

