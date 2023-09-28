Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Ruimtevaarder en twee ruimtevaarders keer terug na die aarde ná rekord-breekjaar in die ruimte

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have successfully returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest US spaceflight, surpassing the previous record holder, Mark Vande Hei. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule that was sent up as a replacement after their original spacecraft lost coolant due to a collision with space debris.

The mission was meant to last 180 days but ended up being extended to 371 days. Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Vande Hei, while Russia still holds the overall record of 437 days for the longest spaceflight. The replacement Soyuz capsule was launched in February after Russian engineers discovered a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. Concerns about overheating led to the decision to return the capsule empty.

The astronauts’ replacements arrived on the International Space Station nearly two weeks ago, and the three returning crew members experienced intense forces of gravity during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Recovery crews were on standby to retrieve them once they landed on Kazakhstan’s barren steppes.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, expressed during a news conference his anticipation of greeting his wife and children and how the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he had initially expected. NASA currently has no plans for future yearlong missions, so Rubio’s record may stand for some time.

Bron: The Associated Press

