Scientists searching for evidence of past habitability on Mars may want to focus their attention on an ancient mud lake, according to new research. While regions with abundant sediments are generally considered good starting points for the search, the study suggests that exploring the source of the sediments, rather than the regions where they flowed into, may be more fruitful.

The researchers propose that the Hydraotes Chaos region, a sub-region of Oxia Palus, contains an ancient mud lake which could hold hidden evidence of past life. The mud lake, formed by discharges from gas-charged mudstone stratigraphy nearly 4 billion years ago, provides a unique glimpse into ancient aquifer materials.

Unlike the vast flood channels that cover Mars, the flat basin in Hydraotes Chaos simplifies the examination of Martian aquifers and reduces the risk of overland sedimentary acquisition. Moreover, the subsurface of Mars may have remained habitable even after the planet’s surface became inhospitable. Therefore, exploring the sediments within the mud lake could uncover evidence of life from Mars’ geological past.

NASA Ames is considering the plains of Hydraotes Chaos as a possible landing site for a future mission focused on searching for biomarkers, specifically lipids, which have the potential to endure billions of years on Mars. The region also presents other fascinating features, such as widespread mud volcanoes and diapirs, which provide insights into Mars’ underground processes and structures.

This research sheds light on the complex geology of Mars and emphasizes the importance of investigating sediment-rich regions, like the ancient mud lake in Hydraotes Chaos, in the quest to uncover evidence of past habitability and potential signs of life.

Bronne:

– “Exploring the evidence of Middle Amazonian aquifer sedimentary outburst residues in a Martian chaotic terrain” – Nature Scientific Reports

– Alexis Rodriguez, Senior Researcher at the Planetary Science Institute