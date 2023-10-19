Asteroïdes: 'n potensiële bedreiging vir die aarde

NASA released a visually appealing infographic on October 16th, highlighting a concerning issue that could have catastrophic consequences. The task at hand, known as “Planetary Defense,” involves NASA keeping an eye out for asteroids that could potentially collide with Earth, causing widespread devastation similar to the fate of the dinosaurs. However, detecting these asteroids is an intricate process as they do not emit light.

Luckily, new telescopes specifically designed for asteroid hunting have been instrumental in this mission. As of August 2023, there are already 32,000 known Near-Earth asteroids. The effort to locate and track these asteroids has been commendable, with over 405 million observations from both amateur and professional astronomers submitted to the Minor Planet Center, a central hub for NASA’s planetary defense strategy.

Unfortunately, the statistics presented in the infographic reveal a disturbing reality. Out of the 32,000 known near-Earth asteroids, more than 10,000 are larger than 140 meters in diameter. If one of these were to collide with Earth, it could potentially wipe out an entire city. In comparison, the Chelyabinsk meteor that caused damage in Russia in 2013 was estimated to be at most 20 meters.

The infographic also highlights that out of the estimated 14,000 140-meter-wide asteroids yet to be discovered, one of them could be on a collision course with Earth. Additionally, there are approximately 50 asteroids with a diameter of 1 kilometer still undiscovered. The impact of an asteroid of this size could have catastrophic implications for civilization.

The responsibility of planetary defense falls not only on NASA but on a collective of organizations. The infographic serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done to ensure the safety of humankind. Even the simple act of conveying information through infographics can inspire individuals to join the hunt for asteroids, contributing to the efforts of planetary defense.

