Die Vera C. Rubin-sterrewag ontdek asteroïdes met 'n nuwe algoritme

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, set to begin operation in 2025, has showcased its asteroid detection capabilities even before its official launch. Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new algorithm called HelioLinc3D, which has successfully identified a near-Earth asteroid based on just a few images. The algorithm performs multi-night linking, combining data from multiple nights to find real objects using fewer observations than current tools.

The Rubin Observatory aims to double the number of known asteroids and potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) within the first few months of operation. PHAs are asteroids that have orbits close enough to Earth’s orbit that they could potentially collide with our planet. With its large Simonyi Survey Telescope and the world’s largest fish-eye lens, the observatory will capture digital images of the sky every three days, generating approximately 20 terabytes of data per night.

Heliolinc3D was tested using data from the ATLAS survey conducted by the University of Hawai’i. During this test, the algorithm successfully identified a PHA named 2022 SF289, which had been observed by ATLAS but was not identified as a new object using traditional methods. The algorithm detects changes in the sky by subtracting successive images and identifying differences. It then measures the brightness and position of these differences.

Aside from identifying PHAs, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory is expected to make various other solar system discoveries, including Kuiper belt objects and potentially larger interstellar objects. The observatory will revolutionize the field of astronomy by capturing an unprecedented amount of data and providing scientists with valuable insights into our solar system and beyond.

Bronne:

– University of Washington (https://www.washington.edu/news/2022/11/03/heliolinc3d-finds-asteroids-on-fewer-images/)

– NSF’s NOIRLab (https://noirlab.edu/public/news/noirlab2305/)