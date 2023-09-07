Die unieke vermoë om orde te onthou, onderskei mense van ander diere

A recent study published in the journal PLoS ONE suggests that humans’ ability to remember the order of information is a unique trait not found in other animals. The study focused on bonobos, one of the great ape species that is closely related to humans, and found that they struggled to learn and remember the order of stimuli in the same way that humans do. This ability to recognize and remember sequential information is believed to be a fundamental building block underlying unique human cultural abilities, such as language, planning, and sequential thinking.

The study conducted a series of experiments where bonobos and humans were tested on their memory abilities. Both groups were asked to press computer screens to learn and distinguish between short sequences of stimuli. The results showed that bonobos quickly forgot the order of stimuli after a few seconds and had difficulty learning to distinguish between different sequences, even with extensive training. In contrast, humans were able to learn and distinguish the sequences almost immediately.

This research supports the hypothesis that humans’ ability to remember and process sequences evolved during human prehistory and is a crucial mechanism for unique human phenomena. While bonobos and other animals may have similar working memory mechanisms as rats and pigeons, they do not possess the same sequential mental abilities as humans. However, further studies are needed to fully understand how our closest relatives remember and use sequential information.

This study contributes to our understanding of the differences between humans and other animals in terms of their mental abilities. The unique ability to remember order is one of the factors that distinguish humans and allows us to engage in complex tasks, such as participating in conversations, planning our daily lives, and furthering our education.

Bronne:

– Study: Johan Lind et al, A test of memory for stimulus sequences in great apes, PLoS ONE (2023).

– Article: The sense of order that distinguishes humans from other animals, Stockholm University.