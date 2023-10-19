Die toename in stof in die lug wek kommer oor klimaatsverandering

The amount of dust in the world’s air has worsened in 2022, according to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The organization called for further research into the connection between climate change and the increase in sandstorm hotspots. The rise in dust is attributed to increased emissions from regions such as west-central Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau, and northwestern China.

WMO Chief Petteri Taalas emphasized that human activities are impacting sand and dust storms. Higher temperatures, drought, and increased evaporation result in lower soil moisture, which, combined with poor land management, contributes to more frequent sand and dust storms. The annual WMO report analyzed the occurrence and dangers of dust storms, highlighting their impact on society.

The report revealed that the global average of annual mean dust surface concentrations in 2022 was slightly higher than in 2021. In 2021, the figure was 13.5 micrograms per cubic meter, while in 2022, it rose to 13.8 micrograms per cubic meter. The Bodele region in Chad recorded the highest estimated annual mean dust surface concentration, ranging from 900 to 1,200 micrograms per cubic meter. In the southern hemisphere, central Australia and the west coast of South Africa had the highest concentrations, ranging from 200 to 300 micrograms per cubic meter.

Dust storms have far-reaching impacts, contributing to darkened skies and compromised air quality. The report stated that approximately 2,000 million tonnes of dust enters the atmosphere every year, affecting economies, ecosystems, weather, and climate, even in regions thousands of kilometers away. While natural processes play a role, poor water and land management also contribute significantly.

The bulletin highlighted three major incidents in 2022, including a “exceptional dust outbreak” from northern Africa over Spain and Portugal, which surpassed European Union air quality regulations. Another severe dust storm occurred in the Middle East, reducing visibility across the region. Additionally, a cropland dust storm in the eastern United States affected agricultural activities.

Taalas emphasized the importance of addressing the impacts of sand and dust storms on health, transportation, and agriculture. The bulletin called for further research into the connection between dust storms and climate change, as this area remains largely unexplored. The WMO aims to establish weather disaster early warning systems worldwide within four years to mitigate the worsening impacts of climate change, including dust storms.