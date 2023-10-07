Unieke eienskappe het soogdiere gehelp om massa-uitsterwings te oorleef, nuwe studieprogramme

Contrary to previous beliefs, mammals that survived past mass extinctions weren’t always generalists; many had unique traits that aided their survival, prompting a reevaluation of evolutionary patterns.

When an asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago, it set off a devastating mass extinction. The dinosaurs (except for a few birds) all died out, along with lots of the mammals. But some small mammals survived, laying the groundwork for all the mammals alive today.

For decades, scientists have assumed that mammals and their relatives that survived challenging times (like those during mass extinctions) made it because they were generalists that were able to eat just about anything and adapt to whatever life threw at them. However, a new study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution suggests that this assumption may not be entirely accurate.

The study, led by Ken Angielczyk, a paleomammalogist at the Field Museum, investigated the family tree of mammals through multiple mass extinctions. The researchers found that the species that survived weren’t as generic as previously believed. Instead, they possessed new and different traits that likely played a crucial role in their survival.

According to Angielczyk, “The ones that survived more often only seemed generalized in hindsight, when compared with their later descendants. They were actually pretty advanced animals for their time, with new traits that might have helped them survive and provided evolutionary flexibility.”

Previous studies have suggested that small, insect-eating mammals tend to be the lineages that survive mass extinctions. However, this new research expands on this notion by indicating that larger synapsids, the group of animals to which mammals belong, also had the ability to survive extinction events.

The researchers examined the synapsid family tree and identified that, at certain points in evolution, it wasn’t just the small and unspecialized species that survived. Some larger synapsids with unique characteristics also managed to survive and thrive.

For example, many mammals from the time of the dinosaurs had teeth structures that allowed them to cut into prey, while a few possessed tooth structures that could grind in addition to cutting. These more specialized tooth structures would have given them an advantage in times of food scarcity, enabling them to eat a wider variety of food.

Overall, the study highlights the importance of considering novel traits and characteristics when examining mammal evolution. It challenges the idea that generalists are the only ones capable of surviving mass extinctions and suggests that unique traits can provide the necessary adaptability for survival.

Bronne:

– Nature Ecology and Evolution: [Insert Journal URL Here]