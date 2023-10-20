Ou diamante openbaar insigte in die superkontinentsiklus

In a recent study by researchers at the University of Witwatersrand, geochemical analyses and dating of inclusions in diamonds have shed light on the formation and migration of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana. The findings provide valuable insights into the complex processes that shape the Earth’s surface.

The study’s co-author, Karen Smit, explained that the diamonds formed at great depths beneath Gondwana when the supercontinent covered the South Pole, between 650–450 million years ago. The host rocks to the diamonds became buoyant during diamond formation, transporting subducted mantle material as well as the diamonds themselves. This material then contributed to the growth of the supercontinent from below.

As Gondwana started to break apart around 120 million years ago, the diamonds, carrying tiny inclusions of the host rock, were brought to the Earth’s surface through violent volcanic eruptions. These eruptions, which occurred in present-day Brazil and Western Africa, coincide with the locations of the continental fragments of Gondwana. This suggests that the diamonds migrated with different parts of the supercontinent as it dispersed, becoming “glued” to their respective bases.

The study reveals that the diamonds traveled extensively vertically and horizontally within the Earth, tracing the formation and evolution of the supercontinent. This complex history also indicates a potential new mode of continent growth, as relatively young material was accreted to the roots of the ancient continental fragments, thickening and welding them together.

Diamonds play a unique role in understanding the Earth’s geological processes due to their strength and durability. They are one of the few minerals that can survive and record the ancient cycles of creation and destruction associated with supercontinents.

The study’s findings also offer insights into plate tectonics and deep geologic processes. Supercontinents, such as Gondwana, can influence deep oceanic plate subduction, a key driver of plate tectonics. Understanding these processes has been challenging, but the analysis of old diamonds provides a direct window into the Earth’s deep workings and their relationship to the supercontinent cycle.

