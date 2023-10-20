Studie bevind dat godsdienstige affiliasie nie die gebruik van aanlynpornografie in Duitsland beïnvloed nie

A recent study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior has explored the relationship between religious affiliation and online pornography use in Germany. The researchers used web tracking panel data combined with survey data to gain insights into the online behaviors of different religious groups.

Contrary to previous studies that suggested a strong correlation between religiosity and pornography usage, the findings indicate that German Catholics, Protestants, and the religiously unaffiliated are similarly likely to use online pornography. On the other hand, members of minority religions, such as Muslims or Orthodox Christians, are less likely to engage in online pornography.

The study also revealed contrasting results when compared to research conducted in other countries. In Germany, being Protestant or Catholic does not significantly reduce the likelihood of online pornography use, unlike in countries like the United States. The researchers speculate that this difference may be attributed to the comparatively more liberal attitudes of German Christians.

One limitation of previous research on this topic is that it heavily relied on self-reporting through surveys, which can be subject to biases and inaccuracies. The use of web tracking panel data provides a more objective and accurate measurement of individuals’ online behaviors, including pornography use.

The researchers suggest that this study’s findings challenge previous assumptions and highlight the importance of using alternative methods, such as web tracking, to study sensitive topics like online pornography. By relying on web tracking data, researchers can bypass the limitations associated with self-reported data, ensuring a more comprehensive understanding of people’s actual online activities.

Overall, this study contributes to our understanding of the relationship between religious affiliation and online pornography use in Germany. It emphasizes the need for nuanced research that considers cultural and religious differences when examining such behaviors.

Source: GESIS – Leibniz-Institut für Sozialwissenschaften

Verwysing:

Maximilian T. P. von Andrian-Werburg et al, A Re-evaluation of Online Pornography Use in Germany: A Combination of Web Tracking and Survey Data Analysis, Archives of Sexual Behavior (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s10508-023-02666-8