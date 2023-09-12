Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Hoe warmer temperature ekosisteme beïnvloed: 'n nader kyk na ontbinding

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
The warming temperatures associated with climate change are expected to have significant effects on natural ecosystems. While some changes, such as shifts in animal ranges, may be relatively straightforward, others will be more complex and far-reaching. In particular, the decomposition of plant litter plays a crucial role in nutrient cycling and carbon storage in ecosystems. Understanding how decomposition rates are affected by warming temperatures and other factors is therefore essential.

Recent research led by ecologists from the Holden Arboretum sheds light on the interactions between plants, microbes, and warming temperatures in altering decomposition rates in a natural ecosystem. The study, published in the journal Functional Ecology, builds upon previous work that examined the effects of experimental warming on a prairie. This research showed that higher temperatures accelerated decomposition by shifting the microbial community but decelerated it by impacting the plant community.

In order to further investigate these interactions, the team conducted lab experiments where they examined how decomposition rates are affected when plants, microbes, and warming temperatures all interact. They found that the soil microbial and plant communities interacted in important ways. For example, the presence of a slower-decomposing grass species decreased decomposition, but this effect was only observed when certain microbes were present in the soil. Interestingly, when the soil microbes had been exposed to warming, the presence of more of the slower-decomposing grass did not slow decomposition. This suggests that the microbial community undergoes shifts under warming that make it better equipped to handle the increased abundance of certain plant species.

These findings highlight the complexity of the interactions between warming, plant communities, and microbial communities in determining decomposition rates. They emphasize the need to consider multiple concurrent processes in order to understand the outcomes of climate change on ecosystems. By unraveling the intricate ways in which warming affects different elements of the environment and how these changes interact with each other, researchers can gain insights into the impacts of climate change on the world. This knowledge is crucial for developing effective strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of warming temperatures on ecosystems.

– Emma Dawson‐Glass et al, Warming‐induced functional shifts in the decomposer community interact with plant community compositional shifts to impact litter decomposition, Functional Ecology (2023). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.14404

