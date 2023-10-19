Asteroïde 33 Polyhymnia: 'n Geheimsinnige en ultra-digte entiteit

Researchers at the University of Arizona in Tucson have made a perplexing discovery while studying asteroid 33 Polyhymnia. This asteroid, named after the Greek muse of sacred hymns, has piqued the interest of astrophysicists due to its incredible density. In fact, 33 Polyhymnia is so dense that scientists hypothesize it may be composed of elements that are not found on the periodic table.

The possibility of asteroids having compositions unknown on Earth is particularly significant for those involved in space mining endeavors. Companies interested in mining asteroids for precious metals like gold would find the existence of such elements highly intriguing.

In a study published in The European Physical Journal Plus, researchers classified 33 Polyhymnia as a compact ultradense object (CUDO) and found that it has a measured density higher than any known element on Earth. They speculate that this asteroid may be composed of superheavy elements previously unidentified by humans.

The density of these hypothetical elements would be even greater than that of Osmium, which is currently the densest known naturally occurring stable element. With an atomic number of around 164, these elements would surpass Osmium in density.

The University of Arizona team explored the properties of elements with atomic numbers higher than those on the periodic table. Although they examined elements like Osmium and others that have been artificially produced with higher atomic numbers, they were unable to find any with mass densities that could account for the observations made on 33 Polyhymnia.

The researchers proposed that if superheavy elements are stable enough, they could potentially exist within the cores of dense asteroids like 33 Polyhymnia. This opens up fascinating possibilities for further exploration and understanding of the composition of asteroids in our solar system.

NASA’s recent efforts to study and obtain samples from asteroids align with the University of Arizona’s findings. The successful recovery of the first-ever asteroid sample from asteroid Bennu, as well as the launch of the Psyche spacecraft to study the metallic asteroid Psyche, underscores the importance of investigating these celestial bodies. These missions could provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids, shedding light on the early history of our solar system.

