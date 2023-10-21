SpaceX kondig vroegoggend bekendstelling van Falcon 9 Rocket aan

SpaceX has announced an upcoming launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The company is targeting 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 21 for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from SLC-4E. The purpose of this launch is to deploy 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

In the event that the launch cannot proceed as planned, SpaceX has identified three backup opportunities between 1:23 a.m. and 3 a.m. for rescheduling. Additionally, there are six additional backup opportunities available starting at 11:26 p.m. Saturday until 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

For those interested, a live webcast from SpaceX will be accessible approximately five minutes before the launch. This will provide viewers with real-time updates and allow them to witness the mission as it unfolds.

It’s worth noting that the booster that will support this mission has been used 15 times in previous launches. Following stage separation, the rocket’s first stage is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You Droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This reusability is a significant milestone in SpaceX’s efforts to reduce the cost of space exploration and make it more sustainable.

Regarding local impact, no sonic booms are expected to be heard during this launch. This is good news for nearby residents, as sonic booms can be disruptive and startling.

Overall, this early-morning launch by SpaceX represents another step forward in the company’s ongoing mission to develop and expand its global satellite internet network.

Definisies:

– Falcon 9 rocket: A two-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. It is designed for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and payloads into space.

– Starlink satellites: A constellation of small satellites deployed by SpaceX with the goal of providing global broadband coverage.

– Of Course I Still Love You Droneship: An autonomous drone ship used by SpaceX for landing and recovering rocket boosters at sea.

Source: SpaceX (no URL provided)