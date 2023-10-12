Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

SpaceX se Falcon Heavy Rocket stel NASA se Psyche Mission bekend

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 12, 2023
SpaceX se Falcon Heavy Rocket stel NASA se Psyche Mission bekend

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Bronne: NASA, SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die betekenis van sonsverduisterings vir inheemse mense

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wetenskap

Meer as 40% van Antarktika se ysrakke het in volume verminder: Bestudeer

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Die eerste konsep van die menslike selbrein-atlas onthul die kompleksiteit van die brein

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Die betekenis van sonsverduisterings vir inheemse mense

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Meer as 40% van Antarktika se ysrakke het in volume verminder: Bestudeer

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die eerste konsep van die menslike selbrein-atlas onthul die kompleksiteit van die brein

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die belangrikheid van selfversorging vir geestesgesondheid en welstand

Oktober 12, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments