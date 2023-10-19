Satellietwegdoening: 'n Groeiende omgewingsbekommernis in die ruimte

Satellites that have reached the end of their operational life pose a dilemma for space agencies. The current methods of disposing of these spacecraft are leaving them in orbit, boosting them to graveyard orbits away from operational satellites, or directing them back towards Earth for atmospheric reentry. However, a recent study conducted by researchers from Purdue University and NOAA has shown that atmospheric reentry is not without consequences.

Traditionally, atmospheric reentry has been regarded as a reliable method for disposing of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). As LEO has become increasingly crowded with satellites in recent years, this method of disposal has grown more popular. However, the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that atmospheric reentry is causing the upper region of Earth’s atmosphere to become contaminated with the vaporized remains of spacecraft.

The research team noticed a shift in the composition of ion clouds left behind by meteorites entering the atmosphere. They discovered that the changing chemical fingerprint of these particles was potentially due to the increasing number of spacecraft reentering the atmosphere. To confirm their findings, the researchers attached instruments to planes and conducted direct measurements of the atmosphere approximately 12 miles above Alaska and the continental US.

The results of the study showed a significant concentration of metals in the atmosphere, including lithium, aluminum, copper, lead, magnesium, and sodium, which closely tracked with satellite reentry. In addition, the researchers also observed that 10% of the aerosol particles responsible for protecting the ozone layer contained aluminum.

While the full impact of these findings on the environment and climate change is still unclear, the researchers believe it emphasizes the significant impact of human spaceflight on the planet. Understanding the consequences of increased metal concentrations in the atmosphere is crucial to assess potential risks to both the ozone layer and life on Earth’s surface. Further studies will be needed to fully comprehend the implications of satellite disposal methods on the environment and determine whether alternative strategies should be explored to mitigate the contamination of Earth’s atmosphere.

– Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is a region of space within approximately 2000 kilometers of Earth’s surface where most satellites and the International Space Station reside.

– Definition: Atmospheric reentry is the process by which a spacecraft or satellite enters the Earth’s atmosphere after completing its mission or reaching the end of its operational life.