Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

NASA stel ruimtewandelings uit weens koelmiddellek op die internasionale ruimtestasie

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 12, 2023
NASA stel ruimtewandelings uit weens koelmiddellek op die internasionale ruimtestasie

NASA engineering and flight control teams are currently reviewing data and video related to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) on the International Space Station. As a result, two United States segment spacewalks that were scheduled for October 12 and October 20 have been postponed until further notice. The primary radiator on the Nauka module is functioning normally and providing full cooling to the module without any impact on the crew or space station operations.

The backup radiator, which experienced the coolant leak, was delivered to the space station in 2010 and later transferred to the Nauka module in April. The cause of the leak is currently under investigation and updates will be provided once more information becomes available.

In the meantime, the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is continuing with their scheduled activities. Earlier in the day, all seven crew members weighed themselves using a specialized device that measures their mass in microgravity conditions. Despite being weightless in space, objects and humans still have mass, and this measurement is important for various scientific experiments and operations.

The crew members also began preparations for upcoming spacewalks. Astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency will be conducting a spacewalk to swab station surfaces and study the survival of microbes in outer space. They will be assisted by fellow astronauts from NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Additionally, two cosmonauts are getting ready for a spacewalk later this month to install new hardware and deploy nanosatellites. They spent the day studying the planned procedures and organizing their spacesuit components and tools.

Amidst the preparations, the crew also conducted cargo operations, transferring supplies in and out of the Cygnus space freighter that is berthed to the Unity module. The Cygnus spacecraft, which arrived at the ISS in August, is scheduled to depart in December after completing its mission.

Cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov focused on life support and electronics maintenance, including carbon dioxide monitoring and preparing radiation detectors for an upcoming spacewalk.

The investigation into the coolant leak and the rescheduling of the spacewalks demonstrate NASA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and functionality of the International Space Station.

Bronne: NASA, Roscosmos

By Mampho Brescia

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die Taupō-uitbarsting van 232 uiteindelik gedateer: nuwe bewyse gevind in Antarktiese ys

Oktober 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

'n Kykie na die volgende generasie baie groot skikking se nuwe antennas

Oktober 12, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Wetenskap

Die soeke na uitheemse lewe: die opsporing van biohandtekeninge in eksoplaneet-atmosfere

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Die Taupō-uitbarsting van 232 uiteindelik gedateer: nuwe bewyse gevind in Antarktiese ys

Oktober 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

'n Kykie na die volgende generasie baie groot skikking se nuwe antennas

Oktober 12, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die soeke na uitheemse lewe: die opsporing van biohandtekeninge in eksoplaneet-atmosfere

Oktober 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die vroeë resultate van die James Webb-ruimteteleskoop is nie so revolusionêr as wat aanvanklik gedink is nie

Oktober 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments