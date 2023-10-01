Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Geen sonstorms in sig nie: 'n rustige naweek vir die aarde se magneetveld

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 1, 2023
Geen sonstorms in sig nie: 'n rustige naweek vir die aarde se magneetveld

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Bron: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Indië se Aditya-L1-sending bereik stabiele wentelbaan om die son

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Baanbrekende watergebaseerde neutrino-opsporingsdeurbraak in Ontario

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Wetenskap

Die verrassende verskille in vroeë sterrestelsels wat deur die James Webb-ruimteteleskoop geopenbaar is

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Wetenskap

Indië se Aditya-L1-sending bereik stabiele wentelbaan om die son

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Baanbrekende watergebaseerde neutrino-opsporingsdeurbraak in Ontario

Oktober 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Die verrassende verskille in vroeë sterrestelsels wat deur die James Webb-ruimteteleskoop geopenbaar is

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Wetenskap

Bed-en-ontbyt met sterrekunde-tema sluit na 20 jaar van die aanbied van gaste 'n toer deur die heelal

Oktober 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments