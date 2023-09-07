Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Komeet Nishimura staar hitte- en sonstorms in die gesig wanneer dit die aarde nader

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Komeet Nishimura staar hitte- en sonstorms in die gesig wanneer dit die aarde nader

Comet Nishimura, discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura in Japan, is making its way towards Earth and the sun. Expected to make a close pass by Earth on September 12, followed by a whip around the sun on September 17, the comet’s fate remains uncertain. As it travels through space, it is encountering blasts of charged particles and plasma from the sun, resulting in a tumultuous journey.

An example of such an encounter is demonstrated by Comet Encke in 2007, which experienced a disconnection event when a coronal mass ejection (CME) hit the comet. Similar disconnection events have been observed with Comet Nishimura, with its tail being temporarily blown away by a solar storm. However, the tail has grown back, although its survival remains uncertain as more CMEs are heading towards the comet.

CMEs are eruptions from the outer layers of the sun that often accompany solar flares. These powerful gusts of energetic wind can cause electromagnetic chaos and impact celestial bodies like asteroids and comets. With the sun approaching the peak of its solar cycle, more frequent flares and CMEs are expected.

This space weather poses a challenge for skywatchers hoping to spot Comet Nishimura. While it is still approaching Earth, it is recommended to start looking for the comet, which is expected to be bright enough to see as early as September 8. However, binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience, as it may appear near the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere.

To locate the comet, skywatchers can search in the constellation Leo an hour or two before sunrise. Various apps like Stellarium, Star Walk, or TheSkyLive can assist in locating the comet. It is worth noting that comets are unpredictable, as they can travel for centuries and disintegrate as they pass through the inner solar system. Despite the challenges posed by the sun’s turbulence, skywatchers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to observe Comet Nishimura before it potentially disintegrates.

Bronne:
– NASA
– Spaceweather.com
– Astronomy.com

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Wees getuig van die bekendstelling van ULA Atlas V NROL-107

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wetenskap

Antieke reus opgegrawe: Portugese man ontdek moontlike grootste dinosourusskelet in Europa

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Wetenskap

Vroeë voorouers van mense wat opsetlik sfere gemaak het, stel nuwe studie voor

September 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Gaan voor die spel met EA Sports 24 Ultimate Team Web en Companion Apps

September 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Nuus

TheScore Bet loods herfsbemarkingsveldtog wat geïntegreerde media en weddenskapervaring beklemtoon

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Nuus

Verken die groei van Asië-Stille Oseaan-roeteerder- en skakelaarmark in telekommunikasie

September 7, 2023 0 Comments
Tegnologie

WSFA 12 Nuus om 6 om kommersiële gratis te wees vir NFL Seisoen Opener

September 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments