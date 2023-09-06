Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Solar Orbiter se kamera-hak onthul onontginde dele van die son se atmosfeer

ByRobert Andrew

September 6, 2023
The European Solar Orbiter spacecraft, launched in 2020, has made remarkable discoveries about the sun’s atmosphere. Equipped with ten instruments, Solar Orbiter has been able to unravel mysteries and deliver groundbreaking science. One of its most powerful instruments, the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), has now revealed a new way of studying the sun’s atmosphere.

The EUI operates similarly to a coronagraph, a device that blocks the sun’s disk to observe the surrounding atmosphere that is much fainter. While Solar Orbiter carries a visible light coronagraph called METIS, it is the EUI that can capture the most intriguing phenomena occurring at the boundary between the sun’s atmosphere and its surface. This is an area where physics and magnetic structures change, and which has remained largely unexplored until now.

EUI’s new imaging mode is the result of a last-minute modification before Solar Orbiter’s launch. By adding a tiny protruding “thumb” to the instrument’s shutter, the EUI can partially block the sun’s disk, allowing for a clear view of the faint solar atmosphere. This modification, referred to as a “hack,” has proven to be a simple yet effective way to capture detailed images of the sun’s hidden regions.

In a video sequence combining the EUI’s view with an image taken by NASA’s STEREO mission, scientists were able to study the links between surface phenomena and the atmosphere. This new imaging mode offers scientists the opportunity to observe regions of the sun’s atmosphere in higher resolution and at a closer distance than ever before.

The EUI’s ability to capture high-energy, ultraviolet light provides unique insights that Earth-based telescopes cannot offer due to the absorption of this light by Earth’s atmosphere. Solar Orbiter’s close proximity to the sun and its clear view from space allow for unprecedented observations. In the future, Solar Orbiter will also study the sun’s polar regions, offering the world’s first close-up view. This will help scientists understand the mysterious forces driving the sun’s magnetic field and the generation of sunspots, solar flares, and eruptions.

By applying a simple modification, the Solar Orbiter’s EUI has enhanced our understanding of the sun’s atmosphere by peering into previously unexplored regions. This new imaging mode unlocks the potential to uncover novel scientific secrets hidden within the sun’s intricate ecosystem.

