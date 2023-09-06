Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Satelliet neem seldsame uitsigte voor die vurige ondergang vas

ByMampho Brescia

September 6, 2023
The European Space Agency’s Aeolus satellite, after completing its mission of profiling Earth’s winds, met its fate as it fell back to Earth and burned up in the atmosphere. Aeolus launched in 2018 and spent nearly five years in orbit, providing valuable data that improved weather forecasts and climate models.

Shortly before its fiery demise, researchers captured a sequence of ghostly images of the satellite as it began to tumble through the atmosphere. These rare views were captured by a radar antenna at the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany. The images showed the radar echo intensity, revealing the satellite’s path.

Aeolus was considered space debris for a few hours before it burned up, highlighting the problem of space junk that litters Earth’s orbit. Space debris can pose hazards to operating missions, including the International Space Station, which occasionally has to dodge space junk.

Although Aeolus was designed in the 1990s before debris mitigation efforts were prioritized, the ESA developed a plan to safely reenter the satellite into the atmosphere. The goal was to ensure that any remaining pieces would not harm people upon impact. By executing a complex set of maneuvers, the Aeolus team successfully lowered the satellite’s orbit.

The radar antenna tracked the satellite for around four minutes, providing crucial data that helped determine the satellite’s reentry path and time. Ultimately, Aeolus safely burned up over an uninhabited area of Antarctica, ensuring that any debris would not pose a threat to human lives or dwellings.

This mission serves as an example of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations. While the Aeolus satellite met its demise, its legacy lives on through the valuable data it provided. Mission manager Tommaso Parrinello expressed the team’s farewell, stating that these images are a final tribute to a mission that actively avoided becoming part of Earth’s space junk problem.

