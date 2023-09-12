Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Die tyd raak min om komeet Nishimura te sien

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Die tyd raak min om komeet Nishimura te sien

Comet Nishimura, officially known as C/2023 P1 Nishimura, is nearing the end of its visibility in the Northern Hemisphere. If you haven’t had the chance to observe this celestial event, now is the time to do so. Soon, it will move closer to the sun and disappear from view for the next 400 years.

In order to catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, you’ll need to wake up early, before sunrise. Look to the east-southeast in the hour before dawn and locate the Leo constellation. The comet will be descending along the Lion’s tail this week, but by September 16th, it will rise along with the sun. Using a stargazing app can help you locate the comet and determine if it will be visible enough to spot low on the horizon.

Because the comet will be just eight degrees above the horizon on September 13th, you’ll need an unobstructed view of the horizon to see it. Each morning, it will become lower and lower at the same time until it disappears into the sun’s glare. However, the waning crescent moon leading up to September’s new moon should provide dark skies that will aid in spotting Comet Nishimura.

Discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura of Kakegawa City, Japan, on August 12th, Comet Nishimura has attracted the attention of astrophotographers and skywatchers around the world. These enthusiasts have witnessed the comet lose its tail due to a disconnection event caused by a strong blast of solar wind.

The comet will make its closest approach to the sun, known as perihelion, on September 18th. If it survives the solar radiation, it will loop around the sun and become visible to observers in the Southern Hemisphere. In this scenario, it will be seen in the western sky at sunset until the end of the month.

If you’re interested in exploring more of the night sky or getting a closer look at Comet Nishimura, consider investing in a pair of binoculars or a telescope. There are various options available to help you enhance your stargazing experience or capture stunning astrophotography.

Sources: TheSkyLive.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

verwante Post

Wetenskap

Die aarde se vermoë om menslike samelewings te ondersteun wat bedreig word deur die oorskryding van planetêre grense

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Pad na bekendstelling: die bereiking van sleutelmylpale in die Carbon Mapper Coalition

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Astrofotograaf op die kortlys vir Sterrekundefotograaf van die Jaar

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

WhatsApp ontken verslae oor die bekendstelling van advertensies, stel WhatsApp-kanale-funksie bekend

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments