Optiese pincet: maak lasermanipulasie veiliger vir biologiese toepassings

Optical tweezers, the technology that uses laser light to manipulate small particles, have gained recognition for their potential in various fields, including cancer therapy. However, the heat generated by conventional optical tweezers can damage biological samples, limiting their effectiveness for sensitive applications.

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers have developed a new method using supercomputer simulations to enhance the safety and efficiency of optical tweezers for biological purposes. Led by Pavana Kollipara, a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, the team introduced the concept of hypothermal opto-thermophoretic tweezers (HOTTs).

The HOTTs technique incorporates a heat sink and thermoelectric cooler to maintain the temperature of the targeted particles, such as cells and colloids, at a cooler level. By doing so, the researchers successfully trapped and manipulated human red blood cells without causing any damage to their structure. This breakthrough overcomes a major challenge in conventional optical tweezers, where excessive heat can lead to immediate cell death.

The potential applications of HOTTs extend beyond cell manipulation. The team also demonstrated its efficacy in drug delivery systems. Using plasmonic vesicles – tiny gold nanoparticle-coated bio-containers – they showcased the ability to safely trap and transport these drug carriers without disruption. Upon reaching the target site, the drug-loaded vesicles can be burst open using a secondary laser beam, enabling precise drug delivery and minimizing the overall dosage required.

Supercomputer simulations played a critical role in this study. The researchers utilized TACC’s Stampede2, a high-performance computing resource, to compute the complex 3D force magnitudes exerted on the particles by the optical, thermalphoretic, and thermoelectric fields. Such simulations provided valuable insights and enabled the optimization of the HOTTs technique.

This breakthrough has paved the way for the industrialization of optical tweezers in biological applications, including selective cellular surgery and targeted drug delivery. By minimizing heat-induced damage, optical tweezers can be applied more effectively in cancer therapy and other biomedical fields.

Algemene vrae (FAQ)

Q: What are optical tweezers?

A: Optical tweezers are a technology that uses laser light to manipulate small particles, such as cells and nanoparticles.

Q: How do optical tweezers work?

A: Optical tweezers work by utilizing the momentum of light to trap and move particles. The intensity of light in lasers enhances this effect.

Q: What is the new advancement in optical tweezers?

A: Researchers have developed a method called hypothermal opto-thermophoretic tweezers (HOTTs), which keeps the targeted particles cool, making optical tweezers safer and more efficient for biological applications.

Q: How does the HOTTs technique benefit biological applications?

A: The HOTTs technique prevents excessive heat damage to biological samples, allowing for safe trapping and manipulation of cells. It also enables precise drug delivery by safely transporting drug-loaded vesicles to targeted locations.

Q: How were supercomputers used in the study?

A: Supercomputers, such as TACC’s Stampede2, were used to perform complex simulations that calculated the 3D force magnitudes exerted on the particles by different fields. These simulations provided valuable insights and contributed to the development and optimization of the HOTTs technique.