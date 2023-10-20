Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope word gebruik om versteurings in die Aarde se ionosfeer te bestudeer

Oktober 20, 2023
Researchers have utilized the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT) to study disturbances in the Earth’s ionosphere for the first time. Previously, observations of the ionosphere were made using satellites. By improving our understanding of the ionosphere, this research can enhance the accuracy of positioning, navigation, and timing services, as well as facilitate the study of radio galaxies. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Geophysical Research Letters, was led by Sarvesh Mangala from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics.

The team successfully detected medium-scale traveling ionospheric disturbances (TIDs) with a range of 100 to 300 km and small-scale TIDs of approximately 10 km using the GMRT. These observations were made at frequencies of 235 MHz and 610 MHz. The study revealed unexpected changes in the ionosphere during sunrise hours, significant ionospheric disturbances, and smaller-scale structures moving in the same direction.

The GMRT’s “exceptional” sensitivity allowed the researchers to detect and characterize TIDs during a nine-hour observation conducted on August 5-6, 2012. This study is one of the first to effectively employ a low-latitude instrument (located closer to Earth’s magnetic equator) to detect changes in electron density in the ionosphere.

The findings of this research could improve knowledge and models of the ionosphere, leading to advancements in technologies and more accurate measurements for navigation and communication purposes. The GMRT, although not a traditional probe for studying the ionosphere, has proven to be very effective in detecting various ionospheric phenomena.

The GMRT offers higher sensitivity compared to GPS and radar instruments, enabling precise measurements of ionospheric variations. This study has demonstrated the potential for the GMRT to open up new avenues of research in this field.

Source: The New Indian Express

