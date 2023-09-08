Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Wetenskap

Klipsferoïede gemaak deur antieke menslike voorouers, studie bevind

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
Klipsferoïede gemaak deur antieke menslike voorouers, studie bevind

Scientists have analyzed stone artifacts dating back 1.4 million years to discover that our early human ancestors intentionally crafted nearly 600 stone spheroids. These ball-shaped stones, or ‘spheroids’, have been found in prehistoric sites worldwide. For decades, archaeologists have debated whether these stones were intentionally shaped or were accidental byproducts of tool-making. The recent study, published in Royal Society Open Science, used cutting-edge 3D analysis software to measure surface angles, determine surface curvature levels, and pinpoint the center of mass of these objects.

The analysis of 150 limestone spheroids from the ancient site of ‘Ubeidiya’ in northern Israel showed that our early ancestors had the ability to conceptualize a sphere in their minds and deliberately shape the stones to match. The stones exhibited rough surfaces consistent with handcrafting and approached near-perfect spherical forms. This level of precision suggests that early hominins possessed remarkable planning and dexterity skills. The purpose of these spheroids remains unclear, but they may have served as projectiles or held some artistic symbolism.

The study’s findings offer valuable insights into the cognitive processes and craftsmanship abilities of ancient artisans. By applying this 3D analysis method to even older artifacts, such as those dating back up to 2 million years, researchers could further explore what our ancestors were capable of. The intentional shaping of these spheroids could represent the earliest evidence of hominins imposing symmetrical geometry on their tools. Understanding the intentional creation of these stone spheroids provides a deeper understanding of the complex cognitive abilities of early hominins and their artistic inclinations.

Source: Royal Society Open Science, National Museum of Natural History in Paris

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Wetenskap

SLS-vuurpyl wat deur NASA-amptenare as "onbekostigbaar" beskou word, onthul regeringsverslag

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Sterrekundiges ontdek massiewe "borrel van sterrestelsels" wat dateer uit die oerknal

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Wetenskap

Brian May, astrofisikus en koningin-kitaarspeler, help NASA met die kartering van asteroïde Bennu

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Multiple Nation-State Actors Exploiting Flaws in Fortinet FortiOS SSL-VPN and Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus, Warns CISA

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Twitch Streamer Asmongold Agrees with Todd Howard’s Defense of Starfield Exclusivity

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Zoom spreek kommer uit oor Microsoft se beweerde teenmededingende gedrag

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

SLS-vuurpyl wat deur NASA-amptenare as "onbekostigbaar" beskou word, onthul regeringsverslag

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments