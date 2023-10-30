Nuwe studie vind dat smeltende Antarktiese gletsers ys teen kommerwekkende tempo verloor weens smeltwater

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at The Scripps Institution of Oceanography has revealed a significant factor contributing to the rapid loss of ice from Antarctic glaciers: meltwater flowing from underneath the glaciers. This crucial information, previously overlooked, could lead to an estimated 15% increase in the rate of sea-level rise by 2300.

The study focused on two glaciers in East Antarctica, Denman, and Scott, which collectively hold enough ice to cause a staggering 1.5 meters (5 feet) of sea-level rise. By examining the influence of “subglacial discharge,” the flow of meltwater into the sea from beneath the glaciers, researchers discovered a substantial rise in sea levels.

The impact of this previously unaccounted “meltwater” phenomenon is not only crucial for understanding the dynamics of ice loss but also for coastal communities’ welfare. Tyler Pelle, the lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps, emphasized the importance of accurate sea-level rise projections for the millions of people residing in low-lying coastal zones. The findings highlight the necessity of adequate preparation to mitigate the potential consequences.

The researchers observed a startling 15.7% surge in sea-level rise, from 19mm to 22mm, by 2300, solely due to subglacial discharge. This significant increase underscores the urgent need to incorporate this process into climate models to enhance their accuracy. The study’s co-author, Jamin Greenbaum, stressed the wake-up call this research serves to the modeling community, emphasizing the necessity of accounting for such factors in future studies.

While the impact of the subglacial discharge is undeniable, it is essential to note that the ultimate doomsday scenario lies with humanity’s actions regarding greenhouse gas emissions. Greenbaum emphasizes that, despite the alarming findings, mitigating emissions remains crucial to combat the looming threats to our planet. This study serves as a stark reminder that we hold the key to tackling climate change and averting a catastrophic future.

A: Subglacial discharge refers to the flow of meltwater from underneath glaciers into the sea. It plays a significant role in accelerating the loss of ice from Antarctic glaciers.

Q: How much could sea levels rise due to this phenomenon?



A: This newly discovered factor could result in a 15% increase in the rate of sea-level rise by 2300.

Q: Which glaciers were the focus of the study?



A: The study examined the Denman and Scott glaciers in East Antarctica, both of which contain enough ice to cause a considerable rise in sea levels.

Q: Why is accurate sea-level rise projection important?



A: Accurate sea-level rise projections are vital for effective preparation and adaptation in coastal communities, which are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of rising sea levels.

Q: How can we address the looming threats posed by climate change?



A: The study highlights that the most significant impact on our planet’s future lies in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing emissions is essential to combat the urgent challenges we face.