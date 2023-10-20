Ontwikkeling van 'n model om die aktivering van estrogeenreseptore in Baikal-seëls deur omgewingsbesoedeling te voorspel

Researchers at the Center for Marine Environmental Studies (CMES) at Ehime University have developed a model that can predict the ability of environmental pollutants to activate estrogen receptors in Baikal seals. This study utilized both in vitro experiments and computer-based simulations to evaluate the activation potential of bisphenols (BPs) and hydroxylated polychlorinated biphenyls (OH-PCBs) on the estrogen receptor α (bsERα) and β (bsERβ) subtypes.

The in vitro experiments revealed that most BPs and OH-PCBs exhibited estrogen-like activity against both bsER subtypes. Among the BPs tested, bisphenol AF demonstrated the strongest estrogen-like activity. Similarly, 4′-OH-CB50 and 4′-OH-CB30 showed the strongest activity among the tested OH-PCBs against bsERα and bsERβ, respectively.

To further investigate how these environmental contaminants bind to bsER, computer docking simulations were performed. Based on the results of these simulations and the structural properties of the contaminants, quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) models for both bsER subtypes were developed. These models accurately predicted the activation potential of each environmental contaminant in the in vitro experiments, distinguishing between compounds that activate and those that do not activate for both bsERα and bsERβ. The researchers also identified important factors that influence the activation potential of the contaminants.

Furthermore, the researchers successfully constructed a QSAR model that predicts the activation potential of mouse estrogen receptors (ERs) using the same method. This demonstrates the applicability of this modeling approach across different species.

The development of this model is a significant step in understanding and predicting the effects of environmental contaminants on the endocrine system of Baikal seals. It provides a valuable tool for assessing the potential risks of these pollutants and informing conservation efforts for this vulnerable species.

Source: Hoa Thanh Nguyen et al, “In silico simulations and molecular descriptors to predict in vitro transactivation potencies of Baikal seal estrogen receptors by environmental contaminants”, Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety (2023).