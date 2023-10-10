Stadslewe

Wetenskap

Russiese module oor Internasionale Ruimtestasie ervaar koelmiddellek

Gabriël Botha

Oktober 10, 2023
Russiese module oor Internasionale Ruimtestasie ervaar koelmiddellek

Russia’s Nauka module, a multipurpose addition to the International Space Station (ISS), recently suffered a coolant leak in its backup cooling system. The leak was discovered during routine checks, prompting astronauts to assess the situation. Fortunately, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, both the crew and the ISS itself are not in any immediate danger.

Moving forward, engineers will work to investigate and rectify the issue. The Nauka module arrived at the ISS just last week, docking after a prolonged and arduous journey. Despite this setback, it is anticipated that the module will continue to contribute to the operations and research conducted on the space station.

Huge Ancient Solar Storm Uncovered Through Tree Rings in French Alps

A discovery in the Southern French Alps has unveiled evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By analyzing the annual growth rings inside ancient Scots pine trees, researchers have identified a significant spike in radiocarbon, indicating the presence of a solar storm of unprecedented scale.

Had this solar storm occurred in contemporary times, it could have had catastrophic consequences. The burst of energetic particles from the sun may have resulted in the destruction of satellites and widespread disruption to electricity grids. This finding highlights the potent and potentially disruptive nature of solar activity.

The study of tree rings serves as a valuable tool in understanding past climate and environmental events. By examining the growth patterns and chemical composition of tree rings, scientists gain insights into historical occurrences, such as this ancient solar storm.

Bronne:

– Russian space agency Roscosmos
– Input from various agencies

– Tree ring research by scientists in the Southern French Alps (specific sources not mentioned)

By Gabriël Botha

